Size/Volume: 15 x 8.3mg



Total CBG: 125mg



Dose/Serving: 1 – 2 Gummies



Health Synergy CBG (cannabigerol) Gummies are made with 99% CBG isolate and the highest quality ingredients. These CBG edibles are delicious and contain 8mg of CBG per gummy which can help with inflammation, pain, nausea and other symptoms caused by certain conditions. Since our gummies are ingestible, they have to be processed by the digestive system and therefore will take 30-45 minutes to take effect but will last for much longer than other methods of intake. Our CBG Gummies are made in the USA from high quality hemp and lab tested for purity to provide the highest standard of quality product.



Made in the USA

CBG isolate cannabinoid

Free from pesticides, herbicides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers

Lab tested for purity and CBG content

0% THC content

Suggested Use:



Enjoy one gummy at night, chew thoroughly before swallowing. Take as desired.



Ingredients:



Citric Acid, Gelatin, Apple Juice from Concentrate, Sodium Citrate, Coconut Oil, Dextrose Sugar, Malic Acid, Less Than 2% Corn Syrup, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Pulverized Ester, Carnauba Wax, Carmine Color, Color Added, Blue 1, Blue 1 lake, Blue 2 lake, Red 40, Red 40 lake, Yellow 5, Yellow 5 lake, Yellow 6, Hemp Oil Extract.



