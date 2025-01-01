Size/Volume: 1oz



Total CBD: 2000mg



Dose/Serving: 16mg



Health Synergy Concentrated THC-Free CBD oil 2000mg is our Broad Spectrum formula. Broad Spectrum formula contains all the molecules found in the cannabis plant except THC. Vegan and made with all natural and organic ingredients using the CO2 extraction method with no chemical additives, our formula is great for those who want the benefits of a CBD product but prefer not to (or cannot) have THC in their system. All of our products are non-GMO, pesticide, herbicide free. There are no solvents or chemicals added in the fertilizer. These products are non-psychoactive and contain a total delta-9-THC concentration of 0% on a dry-weight basis.



Concentrated THC-Free CBD oil 2000mg Lab Reports.



Made in the USA

Organic, Non-GMO

Broad-spectrum blend of active cannabinoids

Free from pesticides, herbicides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers

Lab tested for purity and CBD content

0% THC content



Suggested Use:



Fill 1/2 of dropper (1 serving size) and dispense under tongue, hold for 1 minute. Wait about 15 minutes to feel effects before deciding to take more. Rinse mouth afterward if desired.



Ingredients:



Hemp Extract, Coconut Oil, Hempseed Oil, Proprietary Blend of Terpenes.



