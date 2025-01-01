About this product
Size/Volume: 2oz
Total CBD: 1000mg
Dose/Serving: 8mg
Health Synergy Full Spectrum CBD oil 1000mg provides a moderate and quick dose of CBD for those who want to relax and clear their mind. Vegan and made with all natural and organic ingredients using the CO2 extraction method with no chemical additives, our oral tinctures are made with 100% Full Spectrum CBD Oil which means that this product not only contains CBD, but all the other Cannabinoids found in the Cannabis plant. All of our products are non-GMO, pesticide, herbicide free. There are no solvents or chemicals added in the fertilizer. These products are non-psychoactive and contain a total delta-9-THC concentration that does not exceed 0.3% on a dry-weight basis, you can check our lab test reports by clicking below.
Made in the USA
Organic, Non-GMO
Full-spectrum blend of active cannabinoids
Free from pesticides, herbicides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers
Lab tested for purity and CBD content
Less than 0.3% THC content
Suggested Use:
Shake gently, fill 1/2 of dropper (1 serving size) and dispense under tongue, hold for 1 minute. Wait about 15 minutes to feel effects before deciding to take more. Rinse mouth afterward if desired.
Ingredients:
Hemp Extract, Coconut Oil, Hempseed Oil, Proprietary Blend of Terpenes.
https://healthsynergyinc.com/collections/all-products/products/full-spectrum-cbd-oil-1000mg-2-oz
About this brand
Health Synergy
Health Synergy strives to provide the best for our customers. All of our products are organic and made with natural ingredients to ensure quality. We use a CO2 extraction method to separate CBD from the hemp plants, which guarantees a pure, safe extract. Our hemp is grown organically in the United States and is sustainably farmed. You can find lab test results for all of our products on our website.
We also have a store in Boca Raton, Fl where we educate patients on the Cannabis plant. Visit our website, we ship across the country for customer convenience.
