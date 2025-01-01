About this product
Size/Volume: 1/2oz
Total CBD: 250mg
Dose/Serving: 8mg
Our full spectrum organic CBD oil is more than just CBD. It contains a wide range of other cannabinoids, flavonoids, terpenes, plant sterols, and essential omegas – the way nature created it – to increase its balanacing and supportive properties. Extracted using a gentle CO2 extraction technique to ensure purity, our full spectrum organic CBD oil is available in a variety of concentrations to meet the demands of even the most stubborn symptoms.
Made in the USA
Organic, Non-GMO
Full-spectrum blend of active cannabinoids
Free from pesticides, herbicides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers
Lab tested for purity and CBD content
Less than 0.3% THC content
Ingredients:
Phytocannabinoid Rich Full Spectrum Organic Hemp Extract, Organic Coconut Oil, Organic Hempseed Oil, Proprietary Blend of Cannabis-Derived Terpenes (CDT.)
Suggested Use:
Fill the dropper with CBD Oil up to the .50mL (1/2 dropper marker) and dispense under the tongue. Hold for at least 1 minute or more, and then swallow. Wait 15-30 minutes to feel the effects. It is recommended to stick with your starting dose for a few days to acclimate your body prior to increasing the dose, and if you do increase your dose, adjust from .50mL to .75mL to 1mL, like walking up the stairs, until the desired effects and results are achieved.
About this brand
Health Synergy
Health Synergy strives to provide the best for our customers. All of our products are organic and made with natural ingredients to ensure quality. We use a CO2 extraction method to separate CBD from the hemp plants, which guarantees a pure, safe extract. Our hemp is grown organically in the United States and is sustainably farmed. You can find lab test results for all of our products on our website.
We also have a store in Boca Raton, Fl where we educate patients on the Cannabis plant. Visit our website, we ship across the country for customer convenience.
