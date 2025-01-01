Size/Volume: 1/2oz



Total CBD: 250mg



Dose/Serving: 8mg



Our full spectrum organic CBD oil is more than just CBD. It contains a wide range of other cannabinoids, flavonoids, terpenes, plant sterols, and essential omegas – the way nature created it – to increase its balanacing and supportive properties. Extracted using a gentle CO2 extraction technique to ensure purity, our full spectrum organic CBD oil is available in a variety of concentrations to meet the demands of even the most stubborn symptoms.



Made in the USA

Organic, Non-GMO

Full-spectrum blend of active cannabinoids

Free from pesticides, herbicides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers

Lab tested for purity and CBD content

Less than 0.3% THC content



Ingredients:

Phytocannabinoid Rich Full Spectrum Organic Hemp Extract, Organic Coconut Oil, Organic Hempseed Oil, Proprietary Blend of Cannabis-Derived Terpenes (CDT.)



Suggested Use:

Fill the dropper with CBD Oil up to the .50mL (1/2 dropper marker) and dispense under the tongue. Hold for at least 1 minute or more, and then swallow. Wait 15-30 minutes to feel the effects. It is recommended to stick with your starting dose for a few days to acclimate your body prior to increasing the dose, and if you do increase your dose, adjust from .50mL to .75mL to 1mL, like walking up the stairs, until the desired effects and results are achieved.



