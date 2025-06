Size/Volume: 1oz



Total CBD: 500mg



Dose/Serving: 8mg



Health Synergy THC-Free CBD oil 500mg is our Broad Spectrum formula. Broad Spectrum formula contains all the molecules found in the cannabis plant except THC. Vegan and made with all natural and organic ingredients using the CO2 extraction method with no chemical additives, our formula is great for those who want the benefits of a CBD product but prefer not to (or cannot) have THC in their system. All of our products are non-GMO, pesticide, herbicide free. There are no solvents or chemicals added in the fertilizer. These products are non-psychoactive and contain a total delta-9-THC concentration of 0% on a dry-weight basis.



Made in the USA

Organic, Non-GMO

Broad-spectrum blend of active cannabinoids

Free from pesticides, herbicides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers

Lab tested for purity and hemp extract content

0% THC content

Suggested Use:



Measure a ½ (0.50ML) a dropper and place under the tongue for 60 seconds before swallowing. Allow around 15-20 minutes to start working before deciding to take more. Rinse mouth afterward if desired.



Ingredients:



CBD-RICH Industrial Hemp (Naturally Extracted), Organic Coconut Oil, Hemp Seed Oil, Proprietary Blend of Terpenes.



