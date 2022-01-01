About this product
Total CBD: 100mg
Dose/Serving: A thin layer applied to face
Health Synergy organic CBD beard balm nourishes and moisturizes the skin by providing nutrients and components to your body. The high-quality ingredients of Avocado Butter, Coconut, Hemp and Tangerine work together to reduce inflammation, irritations and itching. Use the versatile balm as an aftershave for a fresh approach to minimizing razor bumps and redness.
Made in the USA
Organic, Non-GMO
Full-spectrum blend of active cannabinoids
Free from pesticides, herbicides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers
Lab tested for purity and CBD content
Less than 0.3% THC content
Suggested Use:
Use after showering or shaving. Apply onto beard and surrounding skin, shaping facial hair as you go.
Ingredients:
Euphorbia Cerifera (Candelilla) wax, Avocado Butter, Mangifera Indica (mango) Seed Butter, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Cocosnucifera (Coconut) oil, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, RicinusCommunis (Castor) oil, Kokum Butter, Tangerine Butter, CBD Isolate.
https://healthsynergyinc.com/collections/cbd-topicals/products/cbd-beard-balm
About this brand
We also have a store in Boca Raton, Fl where we educate patients on the Cannabis plant. Visit our website, we ship across the country for customer convenience.