About this product
Total CBD: 300mg
Dose/Serving: 1 – 2 Gummies
Health Synergy CBD gummies are great for those who want a supplement that is quick, easy, and tastes great. All natural and organic These gummies are made with CBD isolate which means they are THC free and is extracted using the CO2 extraction method with no chemical additives, our formula is great for those who want the benefits of a CBD product but prefer not to (or cannot) have THC in their system, perfect for giving you that perfect dose that will get you through the day and keep your mind relaxed and clear. All of our products are non-GMO, pesticide, herbicide free. There are no solvents or chemicals added in the fertilizer. These products are non-psychoactive and contain a total delta-9-THC concentration of 0% on a dry-weight basis.
CBD Gummies lab reports.
Made in the USA
Organic, Non-GMO
Made with CBD Isolate
Free from pesticides, herbicides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers
Lab tested for purity and CBD content
0% THC content
Suggested Use:
Take 1-2 gummies daily for relief, effects will start to be felt within 20 minutes. For best result, take your time chewing and do not immediately swallow.
Ingredients:
CBD-rich Industrial Cannabis (naturally extracted), Terpenes, Organic Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Grape Juice Concentrate, Pectin, Abscorbic Acid, Natural Flavors, Black Carrot Juice Concentrate.
About this strain
Charlotte's Web is a sativa marijuana strain and hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns.
About this brand
We also have a store in Boca Raton, Fl where we educate patients on the Cannabis plant. Visit our website, we ship across the country for customer convenience.