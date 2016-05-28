Size/Volume: 30 x 10mg Gummies



Total CBD: 300mg



Dose/Serving: 1 – 2 Gummies



Health Synergy CBD nighttime gummies are great for those who want a supplement that is quick, easy, and tastes great. All natural and organic These gummies are made with CBD isolate which means they are THC free and is extracted using the CO2 extraction method with no chemical additives, our formula is great for those who want the benefits of a CBD product but prefer not to (or cannot) have THC in their system, Perfect for giving you that perfect 10mg dose of CBD and 5mg dose of melatonin per gummy that will get you through the night and help you fall asleep keep you relaxed and clear. All of our products are non-GMO, pesticide, herbicide free. There are no solvents or chemicals added in the fertilizer. These products are non-psychoactive and contain a total delta-9-THC concentration of 0% on a dry-weight basis.



Made in the USA

Organic, Non-GMO

Made with CBD Isolate

Free from pesticides, herbicides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers

Lab tested for purity and CBD content

0% THC content

Suggested Use:



Take 1-2 gummies before bed to aid sleep, effects will start to be felt within 20 minutes. For best results, take your time chewing and do not immediately swallow.



Ingredients:



CBD-rich Industrial Cannabis (naturally extracted), Terpenes, Organic Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Grape Juice Concentrate, Pectin, Ascorbic Acid, Natural Flavors, Black Carrot Juice Concentrate, Melatonin.



https://healthsynergyinc.com/collections/all-products/products/cbd-infused-gummies-night-time-formula

read more