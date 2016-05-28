About this product
Size/Volume: 30 x 10mg Gummies
Total CBD: 300mg
Dose/Serving: 1 – 2 Gummies
Health Synergy CBD nighttime gummies are great for those who want a supplement that is quick, easy, and tastes great. All natural and organic These gummies are made with CBD isolate which means they are THC free and is extracted using the CO2 extraction method with no chemical additives, our formula is great for those who want the benefits of a CBD product but prefer not to (or cannot) have THC in their system, Perfect for giving you that perfect 10mg dose of CBD and 5mg dose of melatonin per gummy that will get you through the night and help you fall asleep keep you relaxed and clear. All of our products are non-GMO, pesticide, herbicide free. There are no solvents or chemicals added in the fertilizer. These products are non-psychoactive and contain a total delta-9-THC concentration of 0% on a dry-weight basis.
Made in the USA
Organic, Non-GMO
Made with CBD Isolate
Free from pesticides, herbicides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers
Lab tested for purity and CBD content
0% THC content
Suggested Use:
Take 1-2 gummies before bed to aid sleep, effects will start to be felt within 20 minutes. For best results, take your time chewing and do not immediately swallow.
Ingredients:
CBD-rich Industrial Cannabis (naturally extracted), Terpenes, Organic Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Grape Juice Concentrate, Pectin, Ascorbic Acid, Natural Flavors, Black Carrot Juice Concentrate, Melatonin.
https://healthsynergyinc.com/collections/all-products/products/cbd-infused-gummies-night-time-formula
Total CBD: 300mg
Dose/Serving: 1 – 2 Gummies
Health Synergy CBD nighttime gummies are great for those who want a supplement that is quick, easy, and tastes great. All natural and organic These gummies are made with CBD isolate which means they are THC free and is extracted using the CO2 extraction method with no chemical additives, our formula is great for those who want the benefits of a CBD product but prefer not to (or cannot) have THC in their system, Perfect for giving you that perfect 10mg dose of CBD and 5mg dose of melatonin per gummy that will get you through the night and help you fall asleep keep you relaxed and clear. All of our products are non-GMO, pesticide, herbicide free. There are no solvents or chemicals added in the fertilizer. These products are non-psychoactive and contain a total delta-9-THC concentration of 0% on a dry-weight basis.
Made in the USA
Organic, Non-GMO
Made with CBD Isolate
Free from pesticides, herbicides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers
Lab tested for purity and CBD content
0% THC content
Suggested Use:
Take 1-2 gummies before bed to aid sleep, effects will start to be felt within 20 minutes. For best results, take your time chewing and do not immediately swallow.
Ingredients:
CBD-rich Industrial Cannabis (naturally extracted), Terpenes, Organic Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Grape Juice Concentrate, Pectin, Ascorbic Acid, Natural Flavors, Black Carrot Juice Concentrate, Melatonin.
https://healthsynergyinc.com/collections/all-products/products/cbd-infused-gummies-night-time-formula
CBD + Melatonin Infused Gummies (Night Time Formula)
Hemp CBD ediblesSativaTHC 1%CBD 12%
CBD + Melatonin Infused Gummies (Night Time Formula)
Hemp CBD ediblesSativaTHC 1%CBD 12%
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
Size/Volume: 30 x 10mg Gummies
Total CBD: 300mg
Dose/Serving: 1 – 2 Gummies
Health Synergy CBD nighttime gummies are great for those who want a supplement that is quick, easy, and tastes great. All natural and organic These gummies are made with CBD isolate which means they are THC free and is extracted using the CO2 extraction method with no chemical additives, our formula is great for those who want the benefits of a CBD product but prefer not to (or cannot) have THC in their system, Perfect for giving you that perfect 10mg dose of CBD and 5mg dose of melatonin per gummy that will get you through the night and help you fall asleep keep you relaxed and clear. All of our products are non-GMO, pesticide, herbicide free. There are no solvents or chemicals added in the fertilizer. These products are non-psychoactive and contain a total delta-9-THC concentration of 0% on a dry-weight basis.
Made in the USA
Organic, Non-GMO
Made with CBD Isolate
Free from pesticides, herbicides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers
Lab tested for purity and CBD content
0% THC content
Suggested Use:
Take 1-2 gummies before bed to aid sleep, effects will start to be felt within 20 minutes. For best results, take your time chewing and do not immediately swallow.
Ingredients:
CBD-rich Industrial Cannabis (naturally extracted), Terpenes, Organic Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Grape Juice Concentrate, Pectin, Ascorbic Acid, Natural Flavors, Black Carrot Juice Concentrate, Melatonin.
https://healthsynergyinc.com/collections/all-products/products/cbd-infused-gummies-night-time-formula
Total CBD: 300mg
Dose/Serving: 1 – 2 Gummies
Health Synergy CBD nighttime gummies are great for those who want a supplement that is quick, easy, and tastes great. All natural and organic These gummies are made with CBD isolate which means they are THC free and is extracted using the CO2 extraction method with no chemical additives, our formula is great for those who want the benefits of a CBD product but prefer not to (or cannot) have THC in their system, Perfect for giving you that perfect 10mg dose of CBD and 5mg dose of melatonin per gummy that will get you through the night and help you fall asleep keep you relaxed and clear. All of our products are non-GMO, pesticide, herbicide free. There are no solvents or chemicals added in the fertilizer. These products are non-psychoactive and contain a total delta-9-THC concentration of 0% on a dry-weight basis.
Made in the USA
Organic, Non-GMO
Made with CBD Isolate
Free from pesticides, herbicides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers
Lab tested for purity and CBD content
0% THC content
Suggested Use:
Take 1-2 gummies before bed to aid sleep, effects will start to be felt within 20 minutes. For best results, take your time chewing and do not immediately swallow.
Ingredients:
CBD-rich Industrial Cannabis (naturally extracted), Terpenes, Organic Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Grape Juice Concentrate, Pectin, Ascorbic Acid, Natural Flavors, Black Carrot Juice Concentrate, Melatonin.
https://healthsynergyinc.com/collections/all-products/products/cbd-infused-gummies-night-time-formula
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Health Synergy
Health Synergy strives to provide the best for our customers. All of our products are organic and made with natural ingredients to ensure quality. We use a CO2 extraction method to separate CBD from the hemp plants, which guarantees a pure, safe extract. Our hemp is grown organically in the United States and is sustainably farmed. You can find lab test results for all of our products on our website.
We also have a store in Boca Raton, Fl where we educate patients on the Cannabis plant. Visit our website, we ship across the country for customer convenience.
We also have a store in Boca Raton, Fl where we educate patients on the Cannabis plant. Visit our website, we ship across the country for customer convenience.
Notice a problem?Report this item