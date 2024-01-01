The heaviest hitting joint.



Heavy Hitters Diamond THCA Joints are hand rolled with sticky, premium indoor flower sourced from California’s premier growers. Visibly infused with rough-cut 99%+ pure THCA Diamonds, these heavy hitting joints offer a substantially more potent, incredibly cerebral high.



Crafted for true flower enthusiasts, we seek out rare and hard-to-get strains. From landrace classics to innovative genetics, we rotate our Diamond menu to provide the best available options.



Devil Driver is a Sativa-dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the classic Melonade and Sundae Driver strains. Don't let the name of this lovely lady scare you away – she's anything but devilish. The high will hit you fast and hard, rushing into your brain with a euphoric and energizing sense that gets your mental gears turning immediately. This bud has a sweet and fruity creamy citrus melon flavor with hints of sugary vanilla and a touch of earthiness. The aroma is very similar, with a sweet and sour lemon vanilla overtone accented by fresh fruity melons.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Citrus, Melon, Vanilla

Effect Profile: Euphoric, Energizing, Creative

Lineage: Melonade x Sundae Driver

Show more