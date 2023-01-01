Our vape carts induce a clear uplifting feeling with a relaxed, creative focus. God's Gift offers a cerebral calming effect that promotes focus. This makes it a popular choice for daytime consumption. It comes in a compact disposable black cart. Flavors of. grape, citrus, and hash. Hybrid strain.
100% Federally Legal Hemp Derived HHC - 1 ml cartridge
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Hemp Hill Farms is a collaboration of farmers, parents, scientists, and entrepreneurs who believe in the power of clean hemp. Our goal is to provide all-natural, organically-grown hemp for whole-body wellness and relaxation. Our hemp and CBD experience began out of a search for safe alternatives to pharmaceuticals to address localized pain and anxiety management.