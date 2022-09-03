-5mg CBD Per Cup



-18 Tea Bags per Box



Three minutes doing a web search for what turmeric is good for and you’ll discover so many touted benefits you’ll wonder why we can’t just live on it! It’s not exactly the turmeric itself, though; the magic stuff hidden within, curcumin, is what makes this ancient root so exciting as an anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant. When paired with its BFF, ginger, though, and topped with a kind dose of our water-soluble CBD, this golden cup of warming yummy is simply the bomb.



Water-Soluble vs. Oil Based CBD

When choosing a tea to drink that includes CBD, we have taken chemistry into consideration. Naturally, you don’t want the exquisite experience of enjoying a cup of Buddha Teas turned into a science project, but here’s the deal: not all CBD-infused teas are the same. The truth is, CBD oil-based teas can’t extract in hot water. Crafted using nanosized particles of water-soluble CBD, our innovative process ensures that the CBD we claim to include in our tea bags actually ends up in your tea. With water-soluble, bioavailable CBD, you can feel confident that the CBD extracts into the hot tea, which allows your body full delivery, providing it with the most benefits possible.



What Exactly is Turmeric?

For thousands of years, India has been the largest turmeric producer on the planet. Though today it is cultivated throughout the world, we often associate its strong flavor with Indian foods, and its ayurvedic reputation as a powerful healing agent for a myriad of conditions. With its pungent taste and bright yellow color, combined with its notable popularity as a healing agent, turmeric has earned a distinctive, and distinguished place in both the kitchen and the medicine cabinet. Turmeric may be the “it” food product of our times, but it’s ancient to modern usage in the Hindu culture spans from wedding rituals, to clothes dying, to healing salves. Today, piggy-backing on another culture’s blessings is normal, and we take it for granted. For those interested in learning more about the plethora of uses for turmeric, the information is vast and readily available via the internet.



What Exactly is Ginger?

Shaped like a horn: this is what ginger means in Sanskrit. This ancient spice, first cultivated and used in ancient China and India, was reportedly recorded in the writings of the Chinese philosopher, Confucius, best known for creating and espousing the Golden Rule, which preaches that one should not do to others what one would not want have done to them. Closely related to turmeric as a root, and a powerful healing spice, China, India, and Arabic cultures have included ginger as a staple in their diets and medicinal remedies for countless years. Best known perhaps as an effective aid for stomach ailments, most notably nausea, ginger is a common inclusion in the foods of many Asian cultures.



Health Benefits of CBD Turmeric & Ginger Tea

Frequently paired for consumption, the combination of turmeric and ginger in tea is an obvious winner when seeking a warming, stimulating cup. Considered close relatives as far as roots go, in this instance together really is better. Topped off with 5 mg of our water-soluble CBD, this potent anti-inflammatory, antioxidant duo becomes a superhero trio, making our CBD Turmeric Ginger Tea one of our most powerful teas for those seeking easy, delicious ways to attain greater health and vitality. The pungent, mildly bitter taste of turmeric, when combined with slightly pungent, delightfully sweet ginger, makes an obviously perfect combo.

Show more