20 count bottle (600mg CBG total) of CBG Gummies. CBG has shown potential to be effective for pain relief, focus and energy. With strong anti-inflammatory properties, CBG is often a favorite cannabinoid.



-30mg of CBG per gummy



-Gluten-free, allergen-free, vegan, and kosher.



-Mango and Pineapple Gummies



-Shaped to look like whole round fruit, and fruit slices.



-Products are made using U.S. Hemp Authority-certified non-GMO industrial hemp grown in the USA using natural farming practices.



-All natural ingredients, no dyes.



-Full panel tested for upmost safety and compliance, including testing for Pesticides, Mycotoxins, Microbials, Heavy Metals, and Foreign Matter.



Ingredients

Main Ingredients: Cannabigerol (CBG) from Hemp Extract (Aerial Parts)



Other Ingredients: Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Filtered Water, Apple Pectin, Carnauba Wax (Processing Aid), Citric Acid, Natural Watermelon and Mango Juice Concentrate with other Natural Flavors, Sunflower Lecithin, Sunflower Oil and Vegetable Juice Concentrate.





Show more