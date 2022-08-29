Although atomically similar, Delta 8 THC is a completely different cannabinoid found naturally in hemp in small amounts. It has often been described as a clear-headed, energizing effect, less of a “stoned” feeling.



CBG Sauce is based on our CBG Wax.



Full spectrum CBG wax; extremely high in rare minor Cannabinoids, CBG, CBD, CBC, CBN. Delta-8, Delta-10, and Exo(Delta-11) is then homogenized with the wax, given a controlled process of time, temperature, and pressure, the remaining CBG then forms "rocks", creating a consistency known as Sauce.



1 gram of CBG Sauce. Compatible with the Puffco concentrate vaporizer.



Total CBG: 40.07%



CBD: 8.44%



CBN: 1.12%



Delta-8: 14.39%



Delta-10: 3.37%



Exo(Delta-11): 1.55%



CBC: 2.00%



CBL: 1.07%



Total Cannabinoids: 72.65%



Total Terpenes: 4.69%

