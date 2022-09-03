About this product
Introducing our high CBG formulated vape cartridges, a 1:1 blend of CBG and CBDa/CBD for relaxation. CBG has shown potential to be effective for pain relief, focus and energy. With strong anti-inflammatory properties, CBG is often a favorite cannabinoid. We only source the best of the best extract and organic CO2 extracted hemp / cannabis derived terpenes to create a superior smoke and taste. Filled in an ALL CERAMIC cartridge with no metals to create a pleasant experience all the way to the finish.
CBG Vape cartridges will be available in multiple terpene profiles:
Mimosa's terpene profile has notes of fruit and citrus flavors bursting through that will have you thinking you're on a beach with a Mimosa
Contains Purely Extract & Cannabis Derived Terpenes.
No additives. No PG/VG/MCT/Vitamin E/etc.
Full panel tested for heavy metals, pesticides, residual solvents,
CBG: 48.77%
CBD: 27.75%
CBDa: 15.97%
D9-THC: 0.17%
Total Cannabinoids: 92.88%
Terpenes: 5%
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
