Top shelf flower rolled in a king size 1 gram raw paper. Infused with 50mg of CBN using a solvent-free method. Available in multiple strains.
CBN has shown potential to be strongly effective for anxiety and relaxation in several studies. Often referred to as the "sleep cannabinoid". Cannabinol (CBN), is a very rare minor cannabinoid found in hemp.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf. 🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower ☄️Home of Asteroids® 🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract. ⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.