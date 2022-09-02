20 count bottle (200mg Delta-9 THCV total) of Delta-9 THCV Gummies. Delta-9 THCV is a cannabinoid shown in research studies to decrease appetite and up-regulate energy metabolism.



This is NOT the more commonly available Delta-8 THCV that has subtle effects, these are true Delta-9 THCV gummies, a very boutique and exclusive cannabinoid with several published scientific studies on its effects. The effects (decreased appetite and regulated metabolism + energy) are generally considered non-psychoactive (although some report a mild psychoactive effect). For those desired effects, Delta-8 THC or Delta-9 THC are recommended.



-10mg of Delta-9 THCV per gummy



-Gluten-free, allergen-free, vegan, and kosher.



-Shaped like cubes for comfortable consumption.



-Pink Grapefruit and Green Apple



-the concentration of Delta-9 THCV adds a light bitterness



-Products are made using U.S. Hemp Authority-certified non-GMO industrial hemp grown in the USA using natural farming practices.



-Full panel tested for upmost safety and compliance, including testing for Pesticides, Mycotoxins, Microbials, Heavy Metals, and Foreign Matter.



-All natural ingredients, no corn syrup, no dyes.



-Extremely potent. Delta-9 THCV is mildly psychoactive to some, Do NOT drive or operate machinery while using this product.



Ingredients

Main Ingredients: Delta-9 THCV(Δ9) from Hemp Extract (Aerial Parts)



Other Ingredients: Organic Prebiotic Tapioca Fiber, Organic Cane Sugar, Pectin, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Hemp Extract, Organic Fruit Extracts, Organic Colors, Organic Sunflower Oil, Tapioca Syrup



Learn more about D9-THCV in research study 1 or research study 2.



Use responsibly. Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions. Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use. Do NOT take more than the recommended amount.

