Introducing our Fruity OG Live Resin Vape Cartridges: based on our popular Live Resin, and extracted from fresh frozen whole-plant extract.

A premium line of vape cartridges that contain pure live resin extract, This Vape Cartridge comes in strong, high in THCa, and Terpenes. The terpene profile consists of a variety of sweet flavors with an earthy undertone, similar to fresh picked mixed berries.



1 gram- Live Resin Vape Cartridge. Filled in an All Ceramic cartridge with no metals to create a pleasant experience from start to finish.



Contains purely Live Resin extract. No additives.



Highly recommended to be used with a high quality battery such as Yocan Uni Pro for guaranteed compatibility. The thicker consistency requires adjustable voltage and/or preheating of the cartridge to function properly.



Total CBD: 57.42%



CBG: 1.03%



THCA: 2.74%



CBCA: 2.44%



Total Cannabinoids: 71.76%



Total Terpenes: 12.83%

