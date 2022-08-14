Introducing our Gorilla Cake Live Resin Vape Cartridges: based on our popular Live Resin, and extracted from the same material as the flower! A premium line of vape cartridges that contain pure live resin extract, This Vape Cartridge comes in strong, high in THCa, with minor cannabinoids like CBCa, and CBLa. High in overall cannabinoids at 80.17%, and rare Terpenes like Guaiol-1.7%, and Linalool-2.6%! The terpene profile is inherited from the flower, with a sour berry profile with sweet/fresh undertones of skunk!



1 gram- Live Resin Vape Cartridge. Filled in an All Ceramic cartridge with no metals to create a pleasant experience from start to finish.



Contains purely Live Resin extract. No additives.



Must be used with a high quality battery such as Yocan Uni Pro. The thicker consistency requires adjustable voltage and/or preheating of the cartridge to function ideally.



Total CBD: 60.40%



CBDV: 2.06%



CBC: 3.21%



CBL: 2.07%



CBG: 1.34%



THCA: 2.75%



Total Cannabinoids: 80.17%



Total Terpenes: 10.92%

