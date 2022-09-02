1 gram of Honolulu Haze prerolled in a king size raw, then rolled in wax & Honolulu Haze Kief. Gorgeous nugs with an excellent disposition. One of our highest strains in total cannabinoid content, Honolulu Haze has great potential to provide pain relief.
Preferred Time of Use: Midday, Evening
Feel: Relief, Calm, Clarity
Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive
For Adult Use Only
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf. 🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower ☄️Home of Asteroids® 🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract. ⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.