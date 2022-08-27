Sour Suver Haze Wax, extracted from indoor grown flower.



Sour Suver Haze is one of the few triploid genetics crossed with a popular high THC strain GG#4 (Gorilla Glue) and is extremely pungent, with strong sweet gassy scent with skunky undertone. The consistency is a wax rich in terpenes.



Hydrocarbon extract.



Compatible with the Puffco, concentrate vaporizer, quartz nail, or your preferred dabbing device.



CBD: 75.41%



THCa: 2.30%



Total Cannabinoids: 89.17%



Terpenes: 4.68%

