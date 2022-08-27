Sour Suver Haze Wax, extracted from indoor grown flower.
Sour Suver Haze is one of the few triploid genetics crossed with a popular high THC strain GG#4 (Gorilla Glue) and is extremely pungent, with strong sweet gassy scent with skunky undertone. The consistency is a wax rich in terpenes.
Hydrocarbon extract.
Compatible with the Puffco, concentrate vaporizer, quartz nail, or your preferred dabbing device.
CBD: 75.41%
THCa: 2.30%
Total Cannabinoids: 89.17%
Terpenes: 4.68%
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf. 🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower ☄️Home of Asteroids® 🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract. ⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.