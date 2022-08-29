Lifter Live Resin is finally here! This citrus-y, lemon live resin packs a harder punch and is filled with terpenes such as Myrcene (2.01%), Caryophyllene (1.87%), & Humulene (0.67%). Lifter Live Resin tests high in cannabinoids coming in at 76.19% and total CBD testing at 63.50%.
1 gram of Lifter Live Resin. Compatible with the Puffco concentrate vaporizer.
Hydrocarbon extract
Total CBD: 63.50%
Total Cannabinoids: 76.19%
Total Terpenes: 7.78%
Delta 9 THC: 0.28%
THCa: 3.29%
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf. 🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower ☄️Home of Asteroids® 🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract. ⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.