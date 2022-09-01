Special Sauce Live Resin is here and bringing the terpenes with it! It has an orange taste and strong hit. Special Sauce Live Resin is loaded with terpenes such as Cedrol (2.15%), Caryophyllene (1.48%), & Nerolidol (1.03%).
1 gram of Special Sauce Live Resin. Compatible with the Puffco concentrate vaporizer.
Hydrocarbon extract
Total CBD: 61.12%
Total Cannabinoids: 75.44%
Total Terpenes: 8.33%
Delta 9 THC: 0.27%
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf. 🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower ☄️Home of Asteroids® 🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract. ⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.