Special Sauce Live Resin is here and bringing the terpenes with it! It has an orange taste and strong hit. Special Sauce Live Resin is loaded with terpenes such as Cedrol (2.15%), Caryophyllene (1.48%), & Nerolidol (1.03%).



1 gram of Special Sauce Live Resin. Compatible with the Puffco concentrate vaporizer.



Hydrocarbon extract



Total CBD: 61.12%



Total Cannabinoids: 75.44%



Total Terpenes: 8.33%



Delta 9 THC: ﻿0.27%

