Although atomically similar, Delta 8 THC is a completely different cannabinoid found naturally in hemp in small amounts. It has often been described as a clear-headed, energizing effect, less of a “stoned” feeling.
CBG Sauce is based on our CBG Wax.
Full spectrum CBG wax; extremely high in rare minor Cannabinoids, CBG, CBD, CBC, CBN. Delta-8, Delta-10, and Exo(Delta-11) is then homogenized with the wax, given a controlled process of time, temperature, and pressure, the remaining CBG then forms "rocks", creating a consistency known as Sauce.
1 gram of CBG Sauce. Compatible with the Puffco concentrate vaporizer.
Total CBG: 40.07%
CBD: 8.44%
CBN: 1.12%
Delta-8: 14.39%
Delta-10: 3.37%
Exo(Delta-11): 1.55%
CBC: 2.00%
CBL: 1.07%
Total Cannabinoids: 72.65%
Total Terpenes: 4.69%
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
