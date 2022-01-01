About this product
First featured in our MARCH 2017 Glassentials box. Feast your eyes on the FIRST Hemper sidecar rig! Like all HEMPER brand rigs, this piece is made with scientific glass, and due to its size, makes for a perfect budget travel bubbler. At just 6" tall, this little HEMPER ripper is super easy to take on the go. Featuring a multi slit, fixed inline perc for prime filtration. This piece is NOW AVAILABLE with different color accents at the mouthpiece and base! Includes a 14mm Male flower bowl
SPECS:
14mm Female Joint
6 Slit Inline Percolator
6 Inches Tall
About this brand
Hemper
We're setting the highest standard for monthly smoking accessory boxes. We hand curate 10-12 items every month to pack in your HEMPER Boxes, while consistently delivering $100-150 dollars in value for only $39.99.
We are a leading designer in product innovation, value, and quality products for the casual and advanced consumer. We collaborate with leading brands in the industry and design our own products to fill gaps in your sessions. Our in-house product development team is constantly innovating new products to put into your curated boxes, where you can be among the first to test them out! Join HEMPER and get the latest in smoking accessories and collectibles at an insane value!
