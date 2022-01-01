About this product
We introduce to you our tough-as-nails HEMPER Puck rig! This is one of our most durable, break-resistant pieces we've ever created and it rips just a mightily!
If you've seen our Instagram, you've seen us bang this piece around– even hammer in nails, all without a scratch! But it's not just durable, it rips. Our 360 showerhead perc blasts hot smoke through the water chamber while the top of the puck deflects it back down making a super functional flavor-saver.
About this brand
Hemper
We're setting the highest standard for monthly smoking accessory boxes. We hand curate 10-12 items every month to pack in your HEMPER Boxes, while consistently delivering $100-150 dollars in value for only $39.99.
We are a leading designer in product innovation, value, and quality products for the casual and advanced consumer. We collaborate with leading brands in the industry and design our own products to fill gaps in your sessions. Our in-house product development team is constantly innovating new products to put into your curated boxes, where you can be among the first to test them out! Join HEMPER and get the latest in smoking accessories and collectibles at an insane value!
