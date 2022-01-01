About this product
The HEMPER Bell Rig features 8 percolators, making it a versatile rig for either dabbing or smoking flower. With 8 percolators working to break up hot smoke, your hits will be cooler and the intake of smoke will be much smoother. The unique raised dome and widened base create a pressure system that keeps water moving, more efficiently washing hot vapors or smoke.
Add to that the Hemper Bell Rig's voluminous bell shape, and you have yourself a very powerful rig that takes minimal shelf space.
Add to that the Hemper Bell Rig's voluminous bell shape, and you have yourself a very powerful rig that takes minimal shelf space.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Hemper
We're setting the highest standard for monthly smoking accessory boxes. We hand curate 10-12 items every month to pack in your HEMPER Boxes, while consistently delivering $100-150 dollars in value for only $39.99.
We are a leading designer in product innovation, value, and quality products for the casual and advanced consumer. We collaborate with leading brands in the industry and design our own products to fill gaps in your sessions. Our in-house product development team is constantly innovating new products to put into your curated boxes, where you can be among the first to test them out! Join HEMPER and get the latest in smoking accessories and collectibles at an insane value!
We are a leading designer in product innovation, value, and quality products for the casual and advanced consumer. We collaborate with leading brands in the industry and design our own products to fill gaps in your sessions. Our in-house product development team is constantly innovating new products to put into your curated boxes, where you can be among the first to test them out! Join HEMPER and get the latest in smoking accessories and collectibles at an insane value!