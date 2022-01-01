About this product
Check out what we've grown over at HEMPER – the Cactus Jack planter waterpipe!
This pint-sized chugger features HEMPER's classic showerhead perc with vibrant, cactus-green boro AND a matching bowl. This hand-blown cactus figurine has a sturdy planter-pot base and oil-catcher making it perfect for flower bowls OR a fully functional e-nail setup.
Merging function with style has always been our thing at HEMPER and this new Cactus Jack rig is perfect for the collector and the function freak, alike!
About this brand
Hemper
We're setting the highest standard for monthly smoking accessory boxes. We hand curate 10-12 items every month to pack in your HEMPER Boxes, while consistently delivering $100-150 dollars in value for only $39.99.
We are a leading designer in product innovation, value, and quality products for the casual and advanced consumer. We collaborate with leading brands in the industry and design our own products to fill gaps in your sessions. Our in-house product development team is constantly innovating new products to put into your curated boxes, where you can be among the first to test them out! Join HEMPER and get the latest in smoking accessories and collectibles at an insane value!
