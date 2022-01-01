About this product
Plug-in and light up with the 8-bit flower chomping Gaming Bong! Match function with fun with our gaming bong – green boro tube in a pipe-shaped base matched with a custom flower bowl comes ready to transport you to the next level.
Featuring our vibrant green borosilicate, our trusted base-mounted showerhead perc, a barrel-can style chamber/splash guard, a pitched neck for splash, we've got an iconic piece for the ages.
Oh, and we've also included a custom "Flower-Chomper" bowl to compliment this timeless piece.
About this brand
Hemper
We're setting the highest standard for monthly smoking accessory boxes. We hand curate 10-12 items every month to pack in your HEMPER Boxes, while consistently delivering $100-150 dollars in value for only $39.99.
We are a leading designer in product innovation, value, and quality products for the casual and advanced consumer. We collaborate with leading brands in the industry and design our own products to fill gaps in your sessions. Our in-house product development team is constantly innovating new products to put into your curated boxes, where you can be among the first to test them out! Join HEMPER and get the latest in smoking accessories and collectibles at an insane value!
