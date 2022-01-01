About this product
Hennything is possible with the v2 Henny Rig!
Since our first collaboration in 2018, the HEMPER Henny Gang or Die rig has remained both a team and a fan favorite. For good reason – its modeled after an iconic bottle that functions just as good as it looks. Made from extra thick glass, featuring a base mounted showerhead perc, and gold printing, it's not just rugged, it's as smooth as the bottle it resembles.
Style meets function with this unique, HEMPER exclusive design and belongs in any glass head's collection. Cop it while you can!
About this brand
Hemper
We're setting the highest standard for monthly smoking accessory boxes. We hand curate 10-12 items every month to pack in your HEMPER Boxes, while consistently delivering $100-150 dollars in value for only $39.99.
We are a leading designer in product innovation, value, and quality products for the casual and advanced consumer. We collaborate with leading brands in the industry and design our own products to fill gaps in your sessions. Our in-house product development team is constantly innovating new products to put into your curated boxes, where you can be among the first to test them out! Join HEMPER and get the latest in smoking accessories and collectibles at an insane value!
