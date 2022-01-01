About this product
The HEMPER Hourglass rig features a showerhead percolator
Our bent neck Hourglass Rig is the perfect little piece for those that love smaller bubblers. The Showerhead perc provides just the right amount of percolation for this handheld bubbler
Showerhead percolators are circular percs which resemble a typical Showerhead. Showerhead percs have slits or holes around the outside for filtration and diffusion.
About this brand
Hemper
We're setting the highest standard for monthly smoking accessory boxes. We hand curate 10-12 items every month to pack in your HEMPER Boxes, while consistently delivering $100-150 dollars in value for only $39.99.
We are a leading designer in product innovation, value, and quality products for the casual and advanced consumer. We collaborate with leading brands in the industry and design our own products to fill gaps in your sessions. Our in-house product development team is constantly innovating new products to put into your curated boxes, where you can be among the first to test them out! Join HEMPER and get the latest in smoking accessories and collectibles at an insane value!
