The Hemper Coin Rig is a compact and simple recycler that uses the smallest amount of water to spin and cool your vapors. The compact size and low water level mean less air and water to dilute the flavor of your terpenes. The circular shape of the coin is a simple but excellent shape to create a water cycle that will still cool off your smoke, even in such a small space!
The double diffuser creates a water and air system of small smoke bubbles, cooling it enough for your consumption. The compact chamber also keeps your terpenes rich in flavor and undiluted!
Whether you're an old head or new to the scene, you won't be disappointed with this puff – try the Hemper Coin Rig and savor the flavor!
We're setting the highest standard for monthly smoking accessory boxes. We hand curate 10-12 items every month to pack in your HEMPER Boxes, while consistently delivering $100-150 dollars in value for only $39.99.
We are a leading designer in product innovation, value, and quality products for the casual and advanced consumer. We collaborate with leading brands in the industry and design our own products to fill gaps in your sessions. Our in-house product development team is constantly innovating new products to put into your curated boxes, where you can be among the first to test them out! Join HEMPER and get the latest in smoking accessories and collectibles at an insane value!
