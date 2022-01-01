About this product
This UFO bong is the larger edition of our UFO Vortex rig, made larger with an extra chamber for huge flower rips! We've added our inline percolator to push smoke bubbles up into a vortex chamber that spins and cools the smoke for a smoother hit. The added venturi inlets cause smoke to spin creating a cyclone effect that you can watch!
Beam up some huge bong rips with the HEMPER Mothership UFO Bong!
About this brand
Hemper
We're setting the highest standard for monthly smoking accessory boxes. We hand curate 10-12 items every month to pack in your HEMPER Boxes, while consistently delivering $100-150 dollars in value for only $39.99.
We are a leading designer in product innovation, value, and quality products for the casual and advanced consumer. We collaborate with leading brands in the industry and design our own products to fill gaps in your sessions. Our in-house product development team is constantly innovating new products to put into your curated boxes, where you can be among the first to test them out! Join HEMPER and get the latest in smoking accessories and collectibles at an insane value!
