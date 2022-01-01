About this product
The latest glass from HEMPER brings style and function to our fans of big rips and pineapples! This double ball design (or rather ball and pineapple) features a globe-like chamber with an inner pineapple downstem + splash guard floating in the center!
Look closer and you'll notice this piece has not one, but two percolators for extra smooth rips. The first stage showerhead breaks up smoke and passes bubbles up to a honeycomb perc causing ample bubble stacking for double diffusion in this massive rig. Right above the percs is the centerpiece of the bong – the brightly colored pineapple splashguard to keep all of that water down and the smooth smoke rising!
Look closer and you'll notice this piece has not one, but two percolators for extra smooth rips. The first stage showerhead breaks up smoke and passes bubbles up to a honeycomb perc causing ample bubble stacking for double diffusion in this massive rig. Right above the percs is the centerpiece of the bong – the brightly colored pineapple splashguard to keep all of that water down and the smooth smoke rising!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Hemper
We're setting the highest standard for monthly smoking accessory boxes. We hand curate 10-12 items every month to pack in your HEMPER Boxes, while consistently delivering $100-150 dollars in value for only $39.99.
We are a leading designer in product innovation, value, and quality products for the casual and advanced consumer. We collaborate with leading brands in the industry and design our own products to fill gaps in your sessions. Our in-house product development team is constantly innovating new products to put into your curated boxes, where you can be among the first to test them out! Join HEMPER and get the latest in smoking accessories and collectibles at an insane value!
We are a leading designer in product innovation, value, and quality products for the casual and advanced consumer. We collaborate with leading brands in the industry and design our own products to fill gaps in your sessions. Our in-house product development team is constantly innovating new products to put into your curated boxes, where you can be among the first to test them out! Join HEMPER and get the latest in smoking accessories and collectibles at an insane value!