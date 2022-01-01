About this product
The origins of the pineapple and its relationship to smoking is a widely debated topic, but one thing is for sure – it's a big hit. For this release, we styled out one of our most functional, compact, and flavorful rigs with a full colored pineapple splash-guard, to turn heads and turn hot smoke into smooth rips.
Catch eyes and deflect water with the functional and fashionable pineapple, strategically placed just beneath the neck to prevent any unwanted drinks. Matched perfectly with our 4 Dot Jetline perc, water will blast up and ricochet down from the pineapple, creating a water cycle ready for hot vapors or smoke alike.
About this brand
Hemper
We're setting the highest standard for monthly smoking accessory boxes. We hand curate 10-12 items every month to pack in your HEMPER Boxes, while consistently delivering $100-150 dollars in value for only $39.99.
We are a leading designer in product innovation, value, and quality products for the casual and advanced consumer. We collaborate with leading brands in the industry and design our own products to fill gaps in your sessions. Our in-house product development team is constantly innovating new products to put into your curated boxes, where you can be among the first to test them out! Join HEMPER and get the latest in smoking accessories and collectibles at an insane value!
