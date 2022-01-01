About this product
Get ready to pay tribute to this Pharoah of terps! Our Pyramid rig is the perfect little piece for those that love tiny rigs and maximum flavor potency. This little chugger utilizes its conical shape to reduce air volume, create circulation, and deflect water back down into the chamber for cool rips and serious style.
The inline percolator provides just the right amount of percolation for this micro rig as well. Blasting water side to side creating excellent circulation, the HEMPER Pyramid rig produces smooth smoke fit for a king.
The inline percolator provides just the right amount of percolation for this micro rig as well. Blasting water side to side creating excellent circulation, the HEMPER Pyramid rig produces smooth smoke fit for a king.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Hemper
We're setting the highest standard for monthly smoking accessory boxes. We hand curate 10-12 items every month to pack in your HEMPER Boxes, while consistently delivering $100-150 dollars in value for only $39.99.
We are a leading designer in product innovation, value, and quality products for the casual and advanced consumer. We collaborate with leading brands in the industry and design our own products to fill gaps in your sessions. Our in-house product development team is constantly innovating new products to put into your curated boxes, where you can be among the first to test them out! Join HEMPER and get the latest in smoking accessories and collectibles at an insane value!
We are a leading designer in product innovation, value, and quality products for the casual and advanced consumer. We collaborate with leading brands in the industry and design our own products to fill gaps in your sessions. Our in-house product development team is constantly innovating new products to put into your curated boxes, where you can be among the first to test them out! Join HEMPER and get the latest in smoking accessories and collectibles at an insane value!