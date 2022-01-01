About this product
The HEMPER Sidecar rig was first featured in our May Hemper box. With a multi slit, fixed inline perc for prime filtration, this piece makes might just become your new daily driver.
Made with scientific glass, and due to its size, the HEMPER Sidecar makes for a perfect budget travel bubbler.
Combine that with a Sidecar neck design which offers BOTH aesthetic and functional qualities, and you’ve got a nearly perfect piece! Aesthetically, bent necks give a unique look to your glass piece, while functionally, bent necks move the mouthpiece further from the heat source, AND double as a splashguard, preventing any accidental water inhalation!
Made with scientific glass, and due to its size, the HEMPER Sidecar makes for a perfect budget travel bubbler.
Combine that with a Sidecar neck design which offers BOTH aesthetic and functional qualities, and you’ve got a nearly perfect piece! Aesthetically, bent necks give a unique look to your glass piece, while functionally, bent necks move the mouthpiece further from the heat source, AND double as a splashguard, preventing any accidental water inhalation!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Hemper
We're setting the highest standard for monthly smoking accessory boxes. We hand curate 10-12 items every month to pack in your HEMPER Boxes, while consistently delivering $100-150 dollars in value for only $39.99.
We are a leading designer in product innovation, value, and quality products for the casual and advanced consumer. We collaborate with leading brands in the industry and design our own products to fill gaps in your sessions. Our in-house product development team is constantly innovating new products to put into your curated boxes, where you can be among the first to test them out! Join HEMPER and get the latest in smoking accessories and collectibles at an insane value!
We are a leading designer in product innovation, value, and quality products for the casual and advanced consumer. We collaborate with leading brands in the industry and design our own products to fill gaps in your sessions. Our in-house product development team is constantly innovating new products to put into your curated boxes, where you can be among the first to test them out! Join HEMPER and get the latest in smoking accessories and collectibles at an insane value!