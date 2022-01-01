About this product
As opposed to those "heady" style rigs that feature an opaque body completely obscuring the function of the piece, this piece features sleek, clear, "scientific" glass that allows you to watch this rig function. And you'll want to watch this rig function because this functional snowglobe features an ornamental snowman right inside! But it's not all just looks, this globe bong features some of the most tried and true water filtration methods available on the market. Take the functionality of the classic "ball-style" rig and add a showerhead perc for maximum water and smoke diffusion.
We're setting the highest standard for monthly smoking accessory boxes. We hand curate 10-12 items every month to pack in your HEMPER Boxes, while consistently delivering $100-150 dollars in value for only $39.99.
We are a leading designer in product innovation, value, and quality products for the casual and advanced consumer. We collaborate with leading brands in the industry and design our own products to fill gaps in your sessions. Our in-house product development team is constantly innovating new products to put into your curated boxes, where you can be among the first to test them out! Join HEMPER and get the latest in smoking accessories and collectibles at an insane value!
