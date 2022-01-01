The HEMPER Straight Tube Bong, featured in our February 2018 Hemper box, is a stout and sturdy little chugger of a bong! Straight tube means straight to the dome when it comes to bong rips. After a quick wash through water, the smoke isn't going to hang around anywhere and get stale, it's going straight up the short tube for consumption.



We made sure to include both an ice pinch, and a built-in splash guard to make sure those rips are still smooth and dry and with the ball percolator for diffusion, smoke or vapor is in cool hands. In addition to the excellent function, the straight tube chamber allows you to draw big rips, with little to no drag.