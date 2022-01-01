About this product
The HEMPER Straight Tube Bong, featured in our February 2018 Hemper box, is a stout and sturdy little chugger of a bong! Straight tube means straight to the dome when it comes to bong rips. After a quick wash through water, the smoke isn't going to hang around anywhere and get stale, it's going straight up the short tube for consumption.
We made sure to include both an ice pinch, and a built-in splash guard to make sure those rips are still smooth and dry and with the ball percolator for diffusion, smoke or vapor is in cool hands. In addition to the excellent function, the straight tube chamber allows you to draw big rips, with little to no drag.
We made sure to include both an ice pinch, and a built-in splash guard to make sure those rips are still smooth and dry and with the ball percolator for diffusion, smoke or vapor is in cool hands. In addition to the excellent function, the straight tube chamber allows you to draw big rips, with little to no drag.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Hemper
We're setting the highest standard for monthly smoking accessory boxes. We hand curate 10-12 items every month to pack in your HEMPER Boxes, while consistently delivering $100-150 dollars in value for only $39.99.
We are a leading designer in product innovation, value, and quality products for the casual and advanced consumer. We collaborate with leading brands in the industry and design our own products to fill gaps in your sessions. Our in-house product development team is constantly innovating new products to put into your curated boxes, where you can be among the first to test them out! Join HEMPER and get the latest in smoking accessories and collectibles at an insane value!
We are a leading designer in product innovation, value, and quality products for the casual and advanced consumer. We collaborate with leading brands in the industry and design our own products to fill gaps in your sessions. Our in-house product development team is constantly innovating new products to put into your curated boxes, where you can be among the first to test them out! Join HEMPER and get the latest in smoking accessories and collectibles at an insane value!