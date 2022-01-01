About this product
Description
The HEMPER Upright bubbler was featured in our MAY 2018 Hemper box! It was our first piece with a recessed female joint, something we had been working on due to popular request!
This rig features an ultra smooth showerhead percolator. Pair it up with the shrub style body and you have endless bubblestacking in every rip!
Combine that with a Bent neck design which offers BOTH aesthetic and functional qualities, and you’ve got a nearly perfect piece! Aesthetically, bent necks give a unique look to your glass piece, while functionally, bent necks move the mouthpiece further from the heat source, AND double as a splashguard, preventing accidental water inhalation!
About this brand
We're setting the highest standard for monthly smoking accessory boxes. We hand curate 10-12 items every month to pack in your HEMPER Boxes, while consistently delivering $100-150 dollars in value for only $39.99.
We are a leading designer in product innovation, value, and quality products for the casual and advanced consumer. We collaborate with leading brands in the industry and design our own products to fill gaps in your sessions. Our in-house product development team is constantly innovating new products to put into your curated boxes, where you can be among the first to test them out! Join HEMPER and get the latest in smoking accessories and collectibles at an insane value!
