The popularity of a bent neck design offers BOTH aesthetic and functional qualities. Add a kinked neck and your piece is ready to recycle water, unlike any glass you've ever owned.
Aesthetically, a bent neck offers a unique look to your glass piece, while functionally, it moves the mouthpiece further from the heat source.
The bent neck also doubles as a splash guard. Not only does this prevent accidental water inhalation, but the design modifications also create a smooth airflow that regulates the heat with the water.
Hemper
We're setting the highest standard for monthly smoking accessory boxes. We hand curate 10-12 items every month to pack in your HEMPER Boxes, while consistently delivering $100-150 dollars in value for only $39.99.
We are a leading designer in product innovation, value, and quality products for the casual and advanced consumer. We collaborate with leading brands in the industry and design our own products to fill gaps in your sessions. Our in-house product development team is constantly innovating new products to put into your curated boxes, where you can be among the first to test them out! Join HEMPER and get the latest in smoking accessories and collectibles at an insane value!
