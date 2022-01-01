About this product
When we collaborated with Lil Debbie, we set out to make a classy and classic style rig with everything you need for smooth rips right in the palm of your hand. This collab rig features a banger hanger 14mm female joint, as well as a triple slit diffused downstem packed into a 7" inch tall ripper! The classic beaker shaped chamber and a pitched back neck offers great function that fits into a small package with no splash back and does it with style!
Looking for a compact, reliable, and flavorful rig that cranks out huge rips with ease, look no further than the HEMPER x Lil Debbie Rig!
About this brand
Hemper
We're setting the highest standard for monthly smoking accessory boxes. We hand curate 10-12 items every month to pack in your HEMPER Boxes, while consistently delivering $100-150 dollars in value for only $39.99.
We are a leading designer in product innovation, value, and quality products for the casual and advanced consumer. We collaborate with leading brands in the industry and design our own products to fill gaps in your sessions. Our in-house product development team is constantly innovating new products to put into your curated boxes, where you can be among the first to test them out! Join HEMPER and get the latest in smoking accessories and collectibles at an insane value!
