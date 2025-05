HSG’s CBD Balm is the purest form of concentrated CBD balm on the market. Containing a high concentration of Triple O CBD from our organically grown hemp, each serving delivers 50 mg of CBD in an infusion of shea butter and lavender essential oils.



INGREDIENTS: Shea Butter, Organic MCT Oil, Full Spectrum CBD Distillate, beeswax, lavender essential oil



CONCENTRATION OF CBD: 50 mg/ml



TOTAL CBD PER SERVING: 50 mg/ ml



# SERVINGS PER CONTAINER: 30 servings

