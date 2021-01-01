About this product
Getting your Zen on has never been easier! In her 95% indica glory, Blueberry Hill by Herbies Seeds will leave you sitting in the lotus position humming “Om.” Thanks to her potency level of 26% THC, this strain can flatten every worry wrinkle on your forehead.
Herbies has been selling weed seeds for over 20 years now, and during this time, we’ve learned all the likes and dislikes of cannabis growers through and through. Extensive market research has proven that, whether someone is a home grower or involved in a large cannabis operation, everyone is looking for a combination of potency, favorable effects, stable genetics, and relative ease of growth. These are the four staples that we used as key benchmarks for evaluating the genetics that are to represent Herbies’ seedbank.