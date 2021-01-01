About this product
One of Herbies Seeds’ most potent new strains, Grandmommy Purple flaunts a sky-scraping 33% THC content! Her indica dominance will put you straight to sleep in one hit like an old-fashioned bedtime story and a comfy quilted blanket of purple smoke – just like Grandma used to make.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Herbies Seeds
Herbies has been selling weed seeds for over 20 years now, and during this time, we’ve learned all the likes and dislikes of cannabis growers through and through. Extensive market research has proven that, whether someone is a home grower or involved in a large cannabis operation, everyone is looking for a combination of potency, favorable effects, stable genetics, and relative ease of growth. These are the four staples that we used as key benchmarks for evaluating the genetics that are to represent Herbies’ seedbank.