Get ready for a wild night of euphoric intoxication with this 30% THC wonder strain, Mimosa Shot by Herbies Seeds. With every puff an appetizing citrus shot, she takes you on a thrilling ride through levels of happiness you thought you’d never reach. A grower’s delight, her intensity is balanced out by a glorious purple display and ridiculously large yields of up to 800g/m² (2.6oz/ft²).
Herbies has been selling weed seeds for over 20 years now, and during this time, we’ve learned all the likes and dislikes of cannabis growers through and through. Extensive market research has proven that, whether someone is a home grower or involved in a large cannabis operation, everyone is looking for a combination of potency, favorable effects, stable genetics, and relative ease of growth. These are the four staples that we used as key benchmarks for evaluating the genetics that are to represent Herbies’ seedbank.