If Sativa is a word and also a description this HHC blend will leave you floored, This mix will have you laughing, giggling, stoned, and loving life.



This blend of HHC is more intoxicating than delta 10 THC, and its psychoactive properties seem to give a feeling of euphoria. Mild-to-moderate doses of HHC will likely cause noticeable euphoria, visual distortions, cognitive impairment, and physical sensations.



Since HHC is specifically not THC, there's no proof it breaks down into a THC metabolite. Therefore, there's no proof that HHC shows up on a standard drug test. Rest assured, most drug tests are looking for the presence of THC, as well as other substances. So far Our techs have been able to Isolate pure HHC however during the cooking process we have seen some of the HHC convert into low amounts of D9, d8, and d10. That being said if your body converts these small amounts of THC you could still fail a drug test.



Do not operate heavy machinery while endulging rare canabinoids.

Show more