About this product

Le préroulé Cold Creek Kush d’HEXO Plus est fait d’ une fleur indica vert foncé moulue uniformément et d’intensité de THC forte. Cette variété libère des arômes terreux aux douces nuances de raisin et d’agrumes que lui confèrent l’ocimène, le pinène et le caryophyllène. Nous lui portons des soins particuliers durant la culture et après la récolte pour préserver ses trichomes riches en terpènes. Le fort potentiel THC de cette variété est assuré par ses parents, MK Ultra et Chemdawg. Toutes les fleurs HEXO Plus contiennent 20 % et plus de THC, d’un lot à l’autre. Garanti.

.....

The HEXO Plus Cold Creek Kush pre-roll is a dark green indica flower evenly milled of strong THC potency. This strain has earthy aromas and sweet undertones of grape and citrus thanks to ocimene, pinene and caryophyllene. We take special care throughout cultivation and post-harvest to preserve its terpene-rich trichomes. This flower’s parents, MK Ultra and Chemdawg, guarantee that this strain will have a strong THC potential. Every lot of HEXO Plus flower promises to deliver 20% THC or more. Guaranteed.