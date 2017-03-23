About this product

Le préroulé Tsunami d’HEXO Plus est fait de cannabis de souche Northern Berry, une indica moulue uniformément et d’intensité de THC forte. La combinaison de terpènes tels le caryophyllène, le myrcène et l’humulène procure des arômes fruités et épicés. Les fleurs de cannabis Tsunami sont cultivées au soleil en serres hybrides et la manucure, le séchage et l’affinage sont méthodiquement effectués dans les installations mères d’HEXO.

Attendez-vous à un arôme de baies dérivé de ses terpènes dominants, le limonène et l’humulène, avec des notes épicées provenant du myrcène et du caryophyllène. Les soins et l’attention que nous lui portons durant la culture et après la récolte assurent sa fraîcheur et des trichomes en santé.



Toutes les fleurs HEXO Plus contiennent 20 % et plus de THC, d’un lot à l’autre. Garanti.

The HEXO Plus Tsunami pre-roll in an evenly milled Indica of strong THC potency, also known as Northern Berry. Terpenes, including caryophyllene, myrcene and humulene, combine for a fruity and spicy aroma. The Tsunami cannabis flower is sun grown in hybrid greenhouses, methodically trimmed, dried and cured in HEXO’s flagship facility.

Expect berry aromas courtesy of dominant limonene and humulene terpenes, with spicy notes from myrcene and caryophyllene. Our care and attention during cultivation and post-harvest ensures freshness and good trichome health.



Every lot of HEXO Plus flower promises to deliver 20% THC or more. Guaranteed.