Attendez-vous à un arôme de baies dérivé de ses terpènes dominants, le limonène et l’humulène, avec des notes épicées provenant du myrcène et du caryophyllène. Les soins et l’attention que nous lui portons durant la culture et après la récolte assurent sa fraîcheur et des trichomes en santé.
Toutes les fleurs HEXO Plus contiennent 20 % et plus de THC, d’un lot à l’autre. Garanti.
The HEXO Plus Tsunami pre-roll in an evenly milled Indica of strong THC potency, also known as Northern Berry. Terpenes, including caryophyllene, myrcene and humulene, combine for a fruity and spicy aroma. The Tsunami cannabis flower is sun grown in hybrid greenhouses, methodically trimmed, dried and cured in HEXO’s flagship facility.
Expect berry aromas courtesy of dominant limonene and humulene terpenes, with spicy notes from myrcene and caryophyllene. Our care and attention during cultivation and post-harvest ensures freshness and good trichome health.
Every lot of HEXO Plus flower promises to deliver 20% THC or more. Guaranteed.
Meet Northern Berry (or Northernberry), daughter to the power couple Northern Lights #5 and Blueberry. Her father passes on that signature blueberry aroma underscored by notes of earthy hash. Despite its heavy indica influence, Northern Berry delivers a complex balance of cerebral and body effects best suited for late afternoon or evening consumption. Novices, take caution: Northern Berry is intense experience for both mind and body, and may induce an early night’s sleep when overdone. However, for you patients treating pain and insomnia, these crushingly heavy effects may be just what you need to put symptoms to rest.
