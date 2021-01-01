Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand HEXO

HEXO

510 Vape Battery

Buy Here

About this product

The breath-activated Vape Battery has a 340 mAh capacity, an approximate lifespan of 300 charging cycles.

The breath-activated Vape Battery has a 340 mAh capacity, an approximate lifespan of 300 charging cycles. The battery contains a Li-ion cell and comes with a 510 thread USB charger. This battery can be used in combination with any HEXO 510 thread cannabis cartridge sold separately. All vape batteries sold on OCS.ca meet disposable/rechargeable standard CAN/CSA-E62133 or equivalent and transportation standard UN/DOT38.3.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!