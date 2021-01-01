About this product
Single-strain pre-rolls made with whole bud HEXO Garlic Jelly flower. Rolled using 100% natural papers, filters, and adhesive. The recipe for these pre-rolls has been optimized to allow for proper airflow with a smooth and slow burn. Offered in a 4 x 0.5g multipack format, conveniently packaged in a resealable pouch.
Featuring a high THC potency potential, Garlic Jelly (a.k.a. JMO) is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush Breath x GMO. This cultivar has sweet, spicy, earthy and diesel notes, courtesy of dominant beta-caryophyllene and limonene terpenes. The Garlic Jelly cannabis flower is sun grown in hybrid greenhouses using primarily natural light and controls to ensure quality and consistency.
About this brand
HEXO is an award-winning cannabis brand that has earned a reputation for innovative products, consumer health and safety and premier customer service. All HEXO cannabis products are cultivated and processed in state-of-the-art facilities using natural biological controls.