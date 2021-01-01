Single-strain pre-rolls made with whole bud HEXO Garlic Jelly flower. Rolled using 100% natural papers, filters, and adhesive. The recipe for these pre-rolls has been optimized to allow for proper airflow with a smooth and slow burn. Offered in a 4 x 0.5g multipack format, conveniently packaged in a resealable pouch.



Featuring a high THC potency potential, Garlic Jelly (a.k.a. JMO) is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush Breath x GMO. This cultivar has sweet, spicy, earthy and diesel notes, courtesy of dominant beta-caryophyllene and limonene terpenes. The Garlic Jelly cannabis flower is sun grown in hybrid greenhouses using primarily natural light and controls to ensure quality and consistency.